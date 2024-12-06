Venkatesh Daggubati celebrates Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding with iconic moments alongside Rana Daggubati; PICS

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4, 2024, with a traditional ceremony at Annapurna Studios. Ahead of the wedding, Chay’s uncle and veteran star Venkatesh Daggubati celebrated his nephew’s wedding and shared a couple of iconic moments from the day.

As part of the ceremonies, Venkatesh was seen adorning Chay with a black bindi on his cheek. Additionally, Venkatesh, Chay, and Rana Daggubati took time for a picture together and also one feat. Chay's mother Lakshmi Daggubati and uncle Suresh Babu. Sharing the images via his official Instagram handle, the Saindhav actor captioned, “Celebrating love, happiness and family.”

See the official post by Venkatesh Daggubati here:

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding has been making the headlines for quite some time now, ever since the actors announced the engagement back in August 2024. As the couple finally entered their wedlock, many celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nani, and more, blessed the happy couple on their special day.

Ahead of his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya was seen talking with Rana Daggubati on the latter’s chat show. In the promo video that had been released, unseen pictures of the actor alongside Sobhita during their dating days were also unveiled.

In the same chat with Rana, the actor also revealed his “ideal” family plan, where the actor revealed of want to have kids, expressing how he wants to lead a life spending time with them.

Moving ahead, the wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala marks Naga Chaitanya’s second tryst with marriage as the actor was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple, who had dated each other for quite some time, finally entered wedlock in 2017 but had ended their relationship by 2021.

The former couple had ended their relationship and announced the same through statements on their official social media handles.

Coming to Naga Chaitanya’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in Thandel. The film, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is slated to release on February 7, 2024, and is expected to be an action drama flick. The movie also has Sai Pallavi in the lead role playing opposite Chay after Love Story.

On the other hand, Venkatesh Daggubati is set to appear in the lead role for the movie Sankranthiki Vastunnam and also has F4 in the making.

