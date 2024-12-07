Is Darshan Thoogudeepa misusing his interim bail in the Renukaswamy case? Public prosecutor slams Kannada actor

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, the prime accused in the murder case of Renukaswamy, was awarded an interim bail on medical grounds back on October 30. He was supposed to undergo a spinal surgery, which seems to have been delayed for quite some time now. While the Karnataka government recently submitted a plea to the High Court to get the bail revoked, the latest hearing of the same witnessed the public prosecutor question if Darshan has misused the bail intentionally.

P. Prasanna Kumar, the public prosecutor, argued in the recent hearing session of the case that Darshan Thoogudeepa has misused the interim bail granted to him on the false pretext of medical grounds.

The prosecutor recalled that a certain urgency was cited for the interim bail to be granted, suggesting that Darshan might get a stroke if he was not treated at the earliest.

However, the fact that after nearly 20 days there were reports of the accused’s high blood pressure prior to surgery, for which no medical attention has been provided yet, so that the surgical procedure finally takes place.

The public prosecutor further tagged it as a case of dramatic situations being purposely built by Darshan.

Prasanna Kumar stated, “After 20 days, the report was submitted stating that variations were found in Darshan’s blood pressure. They also claim that preparations are made for surgery. Any patient is given an ‘Amlong 50 MG’ tablet; within 24 hours the blood pressure levels will become normal. The doctors will bring the blood pressure level to normal while administering anesthesia. The interim bail conditions are misused. Again, they will claim that Darshan will suffer a stroke tomorrow. Until now, surgery has not been conducted and hence, I am requesting the court to cancel the bail.”

Well, Darshan Thoogudeepa was awarded an interim bail of six weeks, which expires tentatively by next week.

In response to the arguments, the counsel from Darshan’s side has assured us that the date of the surgical procedure has been fixed and it will be intimated soon to the courts.

Despite the arguments presented, the case has been adjourned to its next hearing on December 9.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, mental, or emotional abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available; remember you are not alone in this fight.

