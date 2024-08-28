Naga Chaitanya reveals when he will 'disclose wedding details' days after engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya’s latest appearance at an event sporting the look resembling a groom grabbed major attention on social media. The star floored his fans with his sheer handsome style statement. However, during an interaction at the event, Chay’s first remark about his impending wedding with his fiancee Sobhita Dhulipala left everyone intrigued.

At the said event, Naga Chaitanya was asked the most important question about him doing rounds i.e. his forthcoming wedding with fiancee Sobhita Dhulipala. The actor assured everyone that he would be very soon revealing the date and other details of his wedding. Moreover, Chay expressed happiness and gratitude for being able to find his perfect life partner.

As per a Telugu Cinema report, Chay said, “I am super happy that I met my partner and very soon I will disclose all the wedding details.”

While the Dhootha star’s response about his wedding has left his fans all excited, it was his OOTD for attending this particular event that made everyone go gaga. Well, the star rode a vintage car to make an entry, while decked up in a handcrafted sherwani. After this look, fans can hardly wait to see him as the groom!

For the unversed, recent reports have suggested that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are likely to settle down for a destination wedding. In fact, the rumored reports also suggest that the duo have zeroed in on Rajasthan as the perfect spot for their dreamy ceremony, much like other celebrity couples in the showbiz industry.

It was back on August 8, 2024, when Chay and Sobhita got engaged in the former’s residence. The duo rang in an extremely private and intimate ceremony, surrounded by their immediate family members only. Their pictures from the simple celebration spoke volumes about the love and equation the two share with one another.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his next release titled Thandel. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie features Sai Pallavi as the leading lady opposite Chay. The film is slated to hit the theaters on October 11, 2024.

