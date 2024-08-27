WATCH: Naga Chaitanya looks groom-ready in sherwani as he gets papped in Hyderabad; Samantha enjoys a game of pickleball

Naga Chaitanya captured everyone's attention when he appeared at an event on August 27, 2024. With his ethnic look, the actor exuded charm and served major groom vibes.

The actor's striking outfit will undoubtedly leave his fans in awe of his charm and dashing appearance.

Check out the video ft Naga Chaitanya:

On the other hand, Samantha was also spotted having a fun day. The actress was spotted playing a game of pickleball with friends.

Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pickleball match:

Naga Chaitanya, who recently got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala, surely looks ready to enter the wedlock with his new look. Regarding the actor’s next film, Chay was reported to have recently been joined back on the film’s sets by Koimoi.

According to the report, the actor is shooting a dance number in Srikakulam with a whopping 900 dancers. Moreover, a massive set has been constructed for the sequence, which is touted to be one of the most expensive dance numbers in a film.

The song, tentatively titled Jathara, is musically crafted by Devi Sri Prasad and is expected to be energetic. Furthermore, both the leads, Chay and Sai Pallavi, have also been reported as undergoing intensive training for the dance sequence along with multiple rehearsals.

The upcoming movie Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is expected to be released in theaters on October 11, 2024. The film is said to be based on an actual incident that occurred in Srikakulam in the past, with Chay making severe preparations to portray the role of a member of the fishermen's community.

Interestingly, this also makes it his second collaboration with actress Sai Pallavi, who had previously appeared together in the film Love Story, directed by Sekar Kammula.

Moving ahead to the actor’s personal life, Naga Chaitanya recently got engaged to his rumored girlfriend Sobhita, making their relationship official. In a private ceremony attended by only family members, both actors became engaged.

The actor’s wedding was officially announced by his father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, on his social media handle, welcoming the actress into the Akkineni family. Furthermore, Chay and Sobhita are expected to enter the wedlock later this year.

