Post engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya is back to work; here's an update on Thandel

Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Thandel has already garnered considerable attention among his fans. Co-starring Sai Pallavi, this action thriller is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. With an anticipated release date of October 11, 2024, cinephiles have been eagerly awaiting updates on the project.

According to recent reports mentioned by Koimoi, the makers of Thandel are currently filming a spectacular dance sequence, which is expected to be unlike anything seen in Naga Chaitanya’s career so far. The latest scoop suggests that around 65 talented artists have been brought in from Srikakulam for this dance number.

Additionally, around 900 people are expected to be part of the dance sequence. Both leads, Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, have undergone extensive training and rehearsals for the performance. This sequence is slated to be one of the most expensive dance numbers ever produced for a film, considering the colossal set that has reportedly been constructed for it.

The song, tentatively titled Jathara, will feature an energetic and foot-tapping beat, thanks to the creative genius of music composer Devi Sri Prasad. Moreover, audiences can expect an unparalleled performance from both Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, whose unmatched chemistry is at the very core of this dance number.

In addition to their upcoming project, both actors have been in the limelight for various other reasons. Sai Pallavi is making headlines for her collaboration with Nitesh Tiwari on Ramayan. However, she also sparked speculation after reports of her alleged relationship with a married man with children went viral.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya hit the headlines after he got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The duo had managed to keep their relationship under wraps for the longest time, especially considering Chay’s previous broken marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

For the unversed, Chay and Sobhita got engaged in an intimate ceremony on August 8, 2024.

