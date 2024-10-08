Nagarjuna vs Konda Surekha: Court postpones hearing in defamation case related to Minister's remark on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce

The South film industry recently came together after Telangana minister Konda Surekha made derogatory remarks on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s separation. After her comment went viral on social media, Nagarjuna filed a case against Konda Surekha and accused her of trying to tarnish his family’s reputation. In the latest development related to the controversy, the case hearing scheduled for Monday (October 7, 2024) was postponed by a day.

As per a report in News18, the court will hear the Konda Surekha vs. Nagarjuna case on Tuesday (October 8, 2024). Further, the report suggests that the Naa Saami Ranga actor has been summoned to appear in court to record his statement.

Nagarjuna filed a complaint against Konda Surekha on October 3 with charges including criminal defamation, which may lead to a legal dispute and financial compensation. It was confirmed by Naga Chaitanya through a social media post.

The Konda Surekha vs. Nagarjuna controversy started when the former falsely accused KT Rama Rao of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s separation. As quoted by News Bytes, the minister stated that KTR demanded Samantha for sparing Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre from demolition. However, the actress denied it, thus leading to her divorce.

However, following the backlash, Konda Surekha apologized, addressing Samantha, and said her intentions were not meant to hurt her in any way. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Nagarjuna confirmed that he will file another Rs 100 crore defamation case against the Telangana minister. Furthermore, as per a report in News18, when he was asked if an apology from Konda Surekha would lead him to withdraw the lawsuit, Nagarjuna denied it.

Advertisement

Moreover, he slammed Konda Surekha for making the entertainment industry a soft target. Talking to Times Now, Nagarjuna said, “The slander has gone far beyond just me and my family.” He emphasized the importance of his stance, explaining, “We in the entertainment industry won’t be soft targets anymore. It’s as simple as that.”

Several A-list actors like Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Jr NTR, Nani, and Allu Arjun, among others, also raised their voices against Konda Surekha through social media posts.

ALSO READ: Was Rajinikanth initially unhappy with Vettaiyan's script? Here's what he suggested to TJ Gnanavel