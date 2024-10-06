Complaint filed against Nagarjuna Akkineni over alleged financial misconduct in his N-Convention Centre

A complaint has been filed against renowned actor Nagarjuna Akkineni over allegations of financial misconduct at his N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad. According to a report by ANI, the case was filed at Madhapur police station by a person named Bhaskara Reddy on Thursday, October 3. The complainant stated that the Kubera actor has allegedly profited improperly from the venue.

As per the report, Bhaskara Reddy has demanded that funds should be collected from Nagarjuna and returned to the government. Circle Inspector Mohan opened up about the matter and told ANI, "We will enquire into the issue after taking legal opinion. A case has not been registered yet."

This new development in the case has come following the demolition of Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre. Back in August, the actor took to his X handle to defend his case. The actor alleged that the demolition took place "wrongfully" and no encroachment had occurred.

Nagarjuna wrote, "The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning."

He concluded, "We would be seeking appropriate relief from the Court in relation to the wrong actions carried out by the authorities."

Check out his full statement below:

According to the ANI report, the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) officials were present at the spot along with the local police to oversee the demolition process. It was justified by their side that the land fell within the range of the Full Tank Level (FTL) zone.

On the work front, Nagarjuna is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled Kubera. The movie will feature Rashmika Mandanna and Dhanush in lead roles.

