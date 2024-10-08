Was Rajinikanth initially unhappy with Vettaiyan's script? Here's what he suggested to TJ Gnanavel

Rajinikanth is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Vettaiyan. Ahead of its release on October 10, the superstar at a recent event revealed that his daughter Soundarya was the one who recommended that he should listen to the story since she liked it. Moreover, the Jailer actor also talked about his director TJ Gnanavel’s reaction when he asked the latter to add more commercial elements to Vettaiyan.

At the audio launch of the upcoming film, the Darbar actor recalled that he liked the director’s narration but wanted more commercial elements in the script. Rajinikanth had asked TJ Gnanavel to revise the story with additional commercial elements, and he will think about doing the film. To this, the Jai Bhim director asked for 10 days but contacted Thalaivar just two days after their last conversation.

Recalling the further incident, Rajinikanth said, “He (TJ Gnanavel) said, Sir, I will do this commercially... but don’t expect it to be a film like what directors like Nelson Dilipkumar and Lokesh Kanagaraj do.” The superstar added, “I will present you just like they do, impressing the fans—but in my own way and style.” To this, the superstar agreed, stating that he also wanted the same, as he would have gone to Nelson Dilipkumar or Lokesh Kanagaraj if he wanted otherwise.

Advertisement

Moreover, Rajinikanth stated that the filmmaker returned to him in 10 days and narrated the updated story, which left him shocked and impressed at the same time.

For the uninitiated, Vettaiyan is an action drama where Rajinikanth will be seen essaying the role of an honest IPS officer known as an encounter specialist. The makers had recently released a captivating trailer that garnered significant social media attention. Check out the trailer below!

Apart from him, TJ Gnanavel's directorial features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Abhirami, Kishore, and others in supporting roles. It is worth mentioning that the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it marks his 4th collaboration with Rajinikanth after Petta, Darbar, and Jailer.

ALSO READ: 'FINALLY a sense of relief': Malvi Malhotra BREAKS SILENCE after producer who stalked and attacked her gets 3 years of imprisonment