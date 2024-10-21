INSIDE PICS: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding festivities begin with Pasupu danchadam; Bride-to-be stuns in traditional look

It seems Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to get married soon. While the engaged couple have not yet disclosed their wedding date, the actress’ recent photo dump capturing heartfelt moments from her pre-wedding rituals have left the internet in a frenzy.

Through a special post of pictures on her Instagram account, Sobhita dropped a bunch of pictures from her pre-wedding ritual called ‘Pasupu Danchadam’ and needless to say, the diva exuded elegance and happiness in each frame.

For the special day, Sobhita Dhulipala picked a coral and green-toned silk saree, paired with a golden blouse. Adding the mandatory traditional touch of a South Indian bride-to-be, she braided her long hair and adored it with a gajra. An assortment of gold jewelry and green glass bangles completed her look for pre-wedding celebrations.

Check out the post here:

In the pictures, Sobhita can be seen entering the venue with a plate full of raw turmeric, surrounded by the ladies of her family. She could be seen taking part in grinding the turmeric and taking blessings from the priest and the seniors of her family, as she is at the threshold of starting a new life with the man of her dreams, Naga Chaitanya.

Moreover, in some of the other glimpses, Sobhita could be seen having the time of her life with her sister, friends and bridesmaids, while in some other frames she could be seen posing beautifully for the camera.

For the unversed, it was in August this year when Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged after two years of dating. The couple had managed to keep their relationship under wraps, before announcing their beautiful journey via pictures on social media.

It was Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, who, through a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared the first-ever glimpses from the ceremony.

Along with the pictures, the proud father-in-law-to-be had penned a warm note of welcome for Sobhita. He expressed, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!"

