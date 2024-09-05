After Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh, Nani joins the HIT franchise, drops his serious and gripping first look from HIT: The Third Case

Nani recently delivered a superbly successful project with Vivek Athreya’s Saripodhaa Saanivaram. His stout angry man portrayal won over millions of his fans’ hearts. And now, it seems like the actor is all set to return to the silver screens once again, as he recently announced his next project, HIT: The Third Case.

Taking to Instagram, Nani dropped the first glimpse of his next film, HIT: The Third Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the actor will be essaying the role of a rogue cop named Arjun Sarkaar, who steps in to correct the wrongdoings in his own unique way.

For the unversed, before Nani, it was Vishwak Sen, followed by Adivi Sesh who headlined the first two parts of the HIT film franchise. Well, from the first glimpse itself the film has left the audiences intrigued about the prospects of the film once it hits the theaters.

The makers also announce the release date of the film, which is locked on May 1, 2025.

Well it was back on August 29, 2024 when Nani’s film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram marked its theatrical release. Amid the massive applause of the audience, the actor was spotted attending the first day first show of his own film.

In the several pictures which surfaced, the actor was seen accompanied by his son, Arjun, as the two of them sat down among the general audiences to watch the film. However, it was the priceless reaction on Nani’s son’s face who appeared amazed to see his father perform stunts on the giant screen.

In one of his earlier interviews with Pinkvilla, Nani had dropped a hint about some of his upcoming projects. While speaking about HIT 3, he mentioned that while the project was still on track, and rumors about it getting shelved was untrue.

Furthermore, he expressed that an official announcement about the film is slated to come around sometime on September 9, 2024.

ALSO READ: After Trisha's viral mirror selfie with Thalapathy Vijay sparked dating rumors, actress watches The GOAT FDFS