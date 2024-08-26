EXCLUSIVE: Nani reveals exciting details about his next films; to team up with Saaho and Dasara director

Over the years, Nani’s films have consistently delivered both terrific content and box office success. His latest film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, also seems to belong in this category. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nani spoke about what he looks for in a script, his views on cinema, and even dropped some exciting news about his upcoming projects.

When asked about his future projects, Nani revealed that an announcement will be made about his next film on September 9th. He also confirmed that his next few movies will be with Saaho director Sujeeth and Dasara director Srikanth Odela.

Earlier, there were several rumors going around that Sujeeth’s project with Nani was shelved. However, the Natural Star has now denied these rumors, stating that the film is still on track.

When asked about HIT 3, Nani stated that it was too soon to reveal anything, but added, “When the announcement is made on September 9th, you will get an idea as to what my future projects look like.”

But with all this talk about the future, we cannot lose sight of the present. Nani is currently eagerly awaiting the release of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which is set to hit the big screens on August 29th.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an upcoming Telugu language film starring Nani, SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and others in prominent roles. The film has been written and directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainments banner. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music for the film.

The film is being released in Telugu as Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam as Surya’s Saturday.

Are you planning on watching Nani and SJ Suryah’s intense faceoff in the theatres? Let us know in the comments!

