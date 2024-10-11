Nayanthara dresses up like a new bride in romantic photos with Vignesh Shivan from Navratri celebrations

Nayanthara recently took to her social media handle to share some adorable photos with her husband Vignesh Shivan from their Navratri celebration. In the new pictures, the actress can be seen donning a traditional red saree while Vignesh compliments her in an ethnic blue kurta. Sharing the post, Nayanthara dropped a red heart and evil eye emojis.

The new pictures shared by the Jawan actress have been garnering much attention as the couple can be seen reflecting their undeniable chemistry and bond. Nayanthara cannot stop blushing while admiring Vignesh Shivan as she poses for the cameras.

Soon after she made the post, her fans took to her comments to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "As I always say…my morning booster, my most fav pair. True love never gets old."

Another user commented, "Omggggggg so cute together god bless you both."

Take a look at the post below:

Talking about Nayanthara's festive look, she wore a red silk saree teamed with a puffed-sleeve blouse. She accessorized with statement golden jewelry and a stack of red bangles. The actress adorned her hair with jasmine flowers to channel her inner desi girl during the festivities.

Nayanthara further opted for a sleek bun hairdo to flaunt her sindoor. She completed her look with a matching bindi and kajal.

Take a look at her photos below:

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's long-awaited wedding documentary is now set to be released on Netflix. The wedding film is expected to be released on the streaming platform around the festival of Diwali. The couple got married in a star-studded ceremony in June 2022 at a luxurious resort in Mahabalipuram. According to an India Today report, the documentary was delayed for nearly two years, for reasons best known to them.

On the work front, Nayanthara is preparing for the release of her love flick with Kavin. She has several projects in the works, including Test, Mannangati Since 1960, Thani Oruvan 2, Mookuthi Amman 2 and Dear Students.

