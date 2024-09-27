Nayanthara and Vignesh share sunkissed PICS of sons Uyir, Ulag from vacation in Greece as they celebrated twins' birthday: 'Amma, Appa love you...'

Beloved celebrity couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, never miss a moment to capture their twin boys, Uyir and Ulag’s childhood on camera. Being active social media users, the duo frequently share pictures of their little ones’, leaving their fans delighted. Recently, as their sons turned two years old, the actress shared some special photographs of their cute family of four, as they enjoyed a vacation in Greece.

Taking to her account on Instagram, an elated mommy Nayanthara dropped some special photos capturing her and her husband, Vignesh Shivan along with their twins, Uyir and Ulag. Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen showering all their love on the little ones, whom they carried in their arms. The family could be seen enjoying the sunkissed evenings and sands in one of the beaches in Greece.

Check out the post here:

Along with the post, Nayanthara penned a lengthy and loving caption, expressing joyful experiences of her motherhood journey. She called it a surreal life and her kids as the magical strength she needed.

She penned, “Happy birthday my Azhagannnsss. Every second I spend with u both feels like I hv lived a whole lifetime in that tiny second. Love Life Magic Strength is alllll you. Thank you for this surreal life. I love you both with allllll my heart n soul my dear Uyir baby n ulag baby. May God blesssss u with all the goodness in the universe my babies. Amma & Appa love u to the moon n back.”

Well back on September 25, 2024, Nayanthara had shared a happy glimpse of herself where she enjoyed her heart out as she got her ears pierced in Greece. She could be seen getting excited at first, then nervous as she opted for double piercings.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, on September 14, 2024, Vignesh Shivan had dropped two special pictures of his sons, Uyir and Ulag and it was their cuteness which won several hearts.

The little boys stood up holding a glass wall, and looked super adorable. Moreover, they were dressed in identical night suits in blue and green suits, and got sunkissed.

