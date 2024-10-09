In PICS: Nayanthara channels her inner desi girl in red saree as she embraces festive spirit of Navratri

People across the globe are celebrating Navratri with utmost zeal and joy. Several celebrities, including Nayanthara, have also delved into the spirit of the Durga Puja celebrations. Recently, the Jawan actress took to her social media handle to share a series of photos embracing a traditional look for the festivities.

In the photos, Nayanthara can be seen wearing a bright red saree while posing for the cameras. The actress accessorized her look with a pair of golden jhumkas and matching bangles. To enhance her desi look for Navratri celebrations, she adorned her hair with jasmine flowers after tying her hair into a neat bun. The star completed her look with sindoor and minimal makeup.

Nayanthara captioned the post with several red heart emojis. Soon, her fans went gaga over her traditional look. One fan wrote, "Your eyesss says it all," while another user commented, "Stunning beauty." Actress Priyanka Mohan also reacted to the post.

Take a look at the post below:

Earlier, Rashmika also took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning photos in a red ensemble during the Navratri celebrations. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "I was waaaaaiting for today… Today is red colour so I had to put these up! Wishing all of you a very very very happy Navratri. Sending you all lots of loveeee and bigggg hugs."

In the photos, the Pushpa actress can be seen donning an embellished red suit with intricate detailing. She accessorized her look with statement jewelry and opted for a pair of silver heels. Rashmika completed her look with dewy makeup and a small bindi.

Soon after she made the post, her fan commented, "Looking so beautiful and gorgeous, my lovely irreplaceable crush."

Take a look at her photos below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is gearing up for the release of her romantic film with Kavin. She also has projects in her pipeline, including Test, Mannangati Since 1960, Mookuthi Amman 2, Thani Oruvan 2, and Dear Students. On the other hand, Rashmika is all set for the release of Pushpa 2, co-starring Allu Arjun.

