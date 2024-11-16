Nayanthara SLAMS Dhanush for filing copyright case worth 10 crores over using footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary

Nayanthara’s upcoming Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale is all set to bring forth some unforeseen moments from the diva’s life on-screen. However, it seems to have hit a roadblock as superstar Dhanush has slammed the producers with a 10 crore copyright case for using 3-second clippings from the actress’ film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which he had produced. And now the diva decided to give it back with an open letter to the Raayan star.

Taking to Instagram, Nayanthara shared a long letter directed to Dhanush, expressing her angst and surprise over the copyright claim he imposed on her Netflix documentary worth Rs. 10 crores. She called it an act of vengeance, as the latter did not oblige them with an NOC to use some clippings from the film.

Check it out here:

An excerpt from Nayanthara's post read, "This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans, but you clearly do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner.”

The lady superstar went on to reveal the utter distress she and her team faced after the copyright case slammed against her documentary and mentioned that the footage was taken on personal devices and is already available openly on social media.

Advertisement

Moreover, Nayanthara also walked down memory lane and remembered Dhanush's ego being supremely hurt after the blockbuster success of their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Lastly, she preached love to prevail about everything else and wished that the producer showed largeheartedness and respect for people who put in so much hard work.

For the uninitiated, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale will release on November 18, 2024, on Netflix. The documentary film will capture several behind-the-scenes moments from the actress' life, including her filmography, personal life, awards and more.

ALSO READ: Darshan Thoogudeepa’s interim bail likely to be canceled? Bengaluru police commissioner files new appeal to HC