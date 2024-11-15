Nayanthara DROPS adorable moments with husband Vignesh Shivana and sons Uyir-Ulag in traditional looks; see PICS

Nayanthara recently took to her official Instagram handle to share some stunning and touching moments with her husband Vignesh Shivan and their children, Uyir and Ulag. In a series of pictures, the family of four is seen donning traditional outfits as they are all smiles together.

While Nayanthara is seen wearing a green-colored saree, Vignesh Shivan, the children opted for traditional Veshti shirts and dhotis, completing their ethnic looks. Sharing the photos, Nayanthara also penned, “Love n love only. Happy children’s day to all the amazing kids who make their parents smile with joy & happiness.”

Check out the pictures ft. Nayanthara and family here:

Nayanthara has been making quite a buzz recently after the much-awaited documentary of the actress is set to release. The Netflix documentary on the actress called, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale has been in the making for some time and is now finally arriving for the audience.

The Netflix documentary is touted to explore the actress’ journey in cinema over the years along with the rise to stardom balancing personal and professional relationships. Various accounts of Nayanthara being shared by her co-stars at her wedding are expected to be unveiled in this documentary.

The documentary directed by Amith Krishnan is set to stream on Netflix from November 18, 2024, which coincides with the actress’ 40th birthday. Coming to Nayanthara’s work front, the actress was last seen playing the lead role in the 2023 film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.

Furthermore, the actress will be seen in the sports drama movie, Test, playing a lead role alongside actors Siddharth and R Madhavan. However, as the film has been completed for some time now, it is rumored to release directly on OTT but an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Moving ahead, the actress has also wrapped up the work for a movie called Mannangatti Since 1960 and is also shooting for a Malayalam film titled Dear Students.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is set to hit the big screens once again with his sci-fi romantic drama movie called Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). The film features Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah in lead roles.

