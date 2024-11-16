Darshan Thoogudeepa’s interim bail likely to be canceled? Bengaluru police commissioner files new appeal to HC

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the brutal murder and death of an individual.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was granted interim bail of six weeks in the murder case of his 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy on October 30, 2024. The Karnataka High Court admitted the claims of the actor seeking bail on medical grounds after he complained of back pain. Darshan was awarded bail for undergoing spine surgery.

In a recent development on the matter, the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru, B. Dayanand, revealed during a press conversation that he will challenge the move of the HC to award Darshan bail.

New sources have highlighted that the Home Department has acknowledged and consented to the police’s proposal of seeking an appeal to have the accused actor’s bail canceled. A petition in this regard will be filed by next week.

Prior to the Police Commissioner challenging Darshan’s interim bail, the Home Minister of Karnataka, G. Parameshwara, mentioned having given his consent to the bail of Darshan Thoogudeepa getting withdrawn.

In a statement, he said, “I have conveyed to the Secretary of the Home Department that if they want to make an appeal with the higher court in Darshan’s case, they can go ahead.”

Well, based on the medical reports of the accused Kannada star, which were submitted to the Karnataka HC, he had been facing severe back pain and a few discs of his spine were even bulging.

Darshan, in his plea, sought immediate medical relief, without which his condition would have worsened.

After careful consideration, the High Court allowed a bail of six weeks to the accused, imposing severe restrictions as well, especially to his movement outside the jail.

Darshan Thoogudeepa was also given the free choice of choosing his hospital and reporting back the details of the treatment within a week.

Well, this has not been the only trouble that has brewed for the Kannada actor ever since his interim bail. Some days back, he landed in a new legal case when famous television personality Lawyer Jagadish filed a case against him over threatening.

The BB Kannada alumni revealed that Darshan and his fans had sent him and his family repeated death threats. Jagadish, in his complaint, urged for the need of imposing enhanced security for him and his family, as the fans of Darshan singularly pointed him out.

