'No one has the right to...': Jani Master breaks silence on expulsion from Dance Directors Association over sexual abuse allegations

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

Renowned dance choreographer Jani Master was accused of sexual assault earlier this year by a 21-year-old female colleague. While he was initially arrested on these charges, he was later granted bail. Recent reports suggested that he has been expelled from the Dance Directors Association over the same issue. Now, the choreographer has issued his first statement regarding the controversy.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jani Master dismissed being permanently expelled from the Dance Directors Association and revealed that no one has the authority to make this decision and he is still very much a part of the association.

He mentioned that audiences are very soon going to witness his choreography in Ram Charan starrer Game Changer.

Take a look at his statement here:

Jani Master stated, “Rumors are being made in the media that I have been permanently expelled from the union citing unsubstantiated allegations. Don't believe any of that!!No one has the right to take their own decisions and positions by holding elections in an unethical and unethical manner, even if my term is still in office. Going legal against those responsible for this.No one can stop those with talent from getting work. A good song is coming from #GameChanger in my choreography, you all will definitely like it.”

Earlier, a report by Sakshi revealed that the choreographer had already been suspended from the Association, where he previously held the position of President. However, during their latest meeting on December 6, a new president was elected, signifying Jani Master's permanent departure from office.

For those unversed, Jani Master was accused of sexually abusing his 21-year-old co-worker while she was still a minor. As a result, he was charged on multiple counts, including provisions under the POCSO Act, as well as IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

After being granted bail, the choreographer was instructed by the court not to cause any hindrance to the victim's life and to refrain from interfering with the proceedings of the ongoing case.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

