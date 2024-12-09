Choreographer Jani Master permanently expelled from Dancers and Dance Directors Association over sexual abuse allegations; REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault.

Dance choreographer Jani Master has recently been permanently expelled from the Dancers and Dance Directors Association following sexual abuse allegations.

According to a report by the Sakshi news portal, Jani Master was previously suspended from the association, where he had served as president. The association held an election on December 6, 2024, during which choreographer Joseph Prakash was elected president, marking Jani Master's permanent exit. Notably, this also marks Joseph's fifth term as president of the association.

For those unaware, the Stree 2 choreographer is facing charges of sexual assault after a 21-year-old colleague filed a complaint against him. Following the complaint, he was arrested by the police in Goa and had been under custody.

The police investigation alleges that the choreographer assaulted the woman when she was a minor, with the victim claiming multiple instances of assault. As a result, he faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, as well as sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

The choreographer served some time in jail before being granted bail a few months ago. As part of the bail conditions, the court instructed him not to interfere with the investigation or cause any hindrance to the victim’s life. It also required him to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

After being released on bail, the choreographer posted an emotional video on Instagram, showing his return home to his wife and children. The video captured the heartfelt moment as they embraced him after his 37 days in jail.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

