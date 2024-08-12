Not Dhanush, but THIS actor was first choice for Raanjhanaa? Director Aanand L Rai spills beans

Superstar Dhanush delivered a heart-touching role on the celluloid with his 2013-released film Raanjhanaa. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, it featured Sonam Kapoor as the leading lady opposite him. With so many years gone by, the character of Kundan Shankar in the film still reverberates among the countless fans of Dhanush. However, in a recent conversation, filmmaker Aanand L. Rai surprisingly revealed that the Raayan star was not the first choice of actor he had in mind for the film.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said that back then he was on the lookout for an actor who kept his personality simple and easily blended in with the rest of the crowd. But in place of Dhanush, it was Ranbir Kapoor whom he wanted to approach for the project.

Spilling beans on how not Ranbir but Dhanush got on board the film finally, Aanand L Rai shared, “An actor who keeps himself simple and lets himself blend into the crowd, which is a difficult thing, I believe, is Ranbir Kapoor, but he was not available at that time, and as we were searching for such an actor, we found Dhanush.”

Furthermore, during the conversation, the filmmaker also shared about how he rambled upon making a film like Raanjhanaaa out of the blue, while he had already tasted success with other commercial hits.

Explaining his point of view, Aanand said that he and Himanshu Sharma felt that a story like Raanjhanaa needed to be told to the audience. He said that being true to the story and casting have always worked for them.

Advertisement

Well, according to some recent buzz, Dhanush is slated to collaborate with Aanand L Rai again on an upcoming film, which will release sometime in 2025. Rumors suggest that Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been roped in as the leading lady.

On the other hand, Dhanush recently received high applause and success with the film Raayan, which hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office worldwide. Apart from that, he would also be a part of the trilingual film Kubera.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m not scared’: Keerthy Suresh REACTS to reprising Samantha’s role from Theri in its Hindi remake, Baby John