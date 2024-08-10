Dhanush and Robert Downey Jr to star together in Avengers: Doomsday? Here's what we know

There's a big buzz going around in Kollywood! South superstar Dhanush, who is enjoying the success of Raayan both as an actor and director, is said to be in talks for a Hollywood film. The exciting news is that he might share the screen with Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo Brothers.

Although the news of Dhanush joining the MCU isn’t officially confirmed, fans of the actor are excited about the idea of him working with the Russo Brothers again. Dhanush previously acted in a Russo Brothers' film, the 2022 release The Gray Man.

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr has recently confirmed that he is going to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) playing the character of Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel studios himself confirmed the news recently on stage while he was with RDJ. The internet is filled with fan theories regarding the return of RDJ to the Marvel universe after his iconic portrayal of Iron Man which won lots of love from the fans.

Fans in India are buzzing with excitement over RDJ's comeback to the MCU, as they are passionate supporters of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Iron Man. The anticipation reaches new heights whenever the actor who portrayed Iron Man steps back into the franchise. Moreover, the possibility of Tamil Superstar Dhanush joining the MCU alongside RDJ only adds to the thrill. However, fans will need to exercise some patience until either the actor or the Russo brothers officially confirm the news.

After the sensational success of his second directorial movie Raayan, Dhanush is gearing up for his next Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie Kubera with Rashmika Mandanna as his co-star. Dhanush will also return to Bollywood after 9 years with a movie with Anand L Rai titled Tere Ishq Mein. Language and culture have never been a problem for Dhanush, who is a sensational actor. He has acted in Bollywood, Hollywood, and even French films.

Dhanush entered Hollywood in 2022 with the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man and shared screen space with the big boys of Hollywood—Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. If the rumors are anything to go by, it looks like Dhanush will act with academy award winner Robert Downy Jr in Avengers: Doomsday.

