Dhanush’s Upcoming Movies: Raayan to Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera that promise a thrilling experience

Dhanush is one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry. He is not only an exceptional actor and singer, but he is also a highly successful director. Known for films like Vaathi, Karnan and Captain Miller among others, this superstar has wowed the audience with his behind-the-camera skills. He will be back on the silver screen pretty soon with several upcoming projects.

If you, too, are a Dhanush fan and are waiting to see him create magic on screen? Don’t worry, we have got you covered with a list of Dhanush’s upcoming movies that promise full-on entertainment.

Dhanush Upcoming Movies

1. Raayan

Cast - Dhanush, Dushara Vijayan, Sundeep Kishan, Aparna Balamurali, Amala Paul, Kalidas Jayaram, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Prakash Raj

Director -Dhanush

Genre- Action/Drama

Release date - July 26, 2024

The first one on the list of Dhanush's upcoming film is Raayan. The action-drama flick is said to be one of the greatest projects of this year as it features an ensemble and talented cast that includes S J Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Balamurali, Dushara Vijayan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and Saravanan in crucial roles.

As per reports, Nithya Menen will also feature in a special role in the film which will mark her second collaboration with Dhanush after their 2022 blockbuster Thiruchitrambalam.

It is worth mentioning that Raayan is Dhanush's second directorial endeavor, following the 2017 film Pa Paandi, which earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Director. The project has been produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures and music has been composed by music maestro AR Rahman himself.

Raayan was earlier scheduled to be released in June but was later postponed. With the Dhanush starrer postponing its release from June to July 26, it’ll be interesting to see how it holds up in theaters just two weeks after the release of Kamal Haasan’s film Indian 2.



2. Kubera

Cast - Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil

Director - Sekhar Kammula

Genre - Action/Drama

Release date - December 31, 2024 (anticipated)

Up next, Dhanush is gearing up for director Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film Kubera. Apart from him, the bilingual movie will also feature legendary actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and beautiful actress Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles.

As per speculations, the story of Kubera is set in Dharavi, Mumbai with Dhanush supposedly playing a homeless man who then becomes a bigshot mafia. Recently, the trio were in Mumbai for a 10-day shooting schedule.



3. Ilaiyaraaja

Cast - Dhanush

Director - Arun Matheswaran

Genre - Biopic

Release date - September 30, 2025 (as per reports)

The biopic on veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja has been in the news since it was announced. Reports stated that the work on the biopic would soon begin with Dhanush playing the lead role were confirmed in March, this year.

Talking about the film, Dhanush shared his gratitude and said how honored he said, “A lot of us have spent sleepless nights listening to Ilaiyaraaja songs... But in my case, I've been wondering how it would be to play him on screen... Manifesting.”

The project will be helmed by Arun Matheswaran and bankrolled in a joint venture by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies. Nirav Shah will handle the cinematography while the music will be composed by the legendary maestro. The film will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada respectively.

4. Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam

Cast - Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan

Director - Dhanush

Genre - Romantic comedy

Release date - December 21, 2024

Apart from these, the Asuran actor will also be seen getting into the director’s chair with Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (transl. Girl, why is the moon angry with me?). NEEK is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language film co-written, directed, and produced by Dhanush, jointly with Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri.

The romantic comedy stars Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan in key roles.

Initially, it was Soundarya Rajinikanth, who was to direct the film announced in 2016, with Dhanush in the lead role. However, it failed to materialize.

Eventually, the latter borrowed the script and planned to direct it himself. Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam was revived and announced in December 2023 and is slated for theatrical release on December 21st, this year.

Which upcoming movie of Dhanush are you the most excited about? Don’t forget to tell us in the comments.

