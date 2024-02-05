Not just my grandfather, Klin Kaara’s grandfather also has the Padma Vibhushan says Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela

On the occasion of entrepreneur and renowned cardiologist Prathap C. Reddy’s 91st birthday, a grand event was conducted by granddaughter Upasana Konidela and other members of the family. At the said event, while interacting with the media Upasana spoke proudly about having two Padma Vibhushans in the same family.

When asked about how it felt when Chiranjeevi was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan Award, Upasana replied “I’ll tell you, there’s a meme going around that I saw. It’s not just Upasana’s grandfather who has the Padma Vibhushan but it is also Klin Kaara’s grandfather who has the Padma Vibhushan right now. So it’s really nice to have two people in the family with the Padma Vibhushan and we are really honored.”

Who is Upasana Konidela’s grandfather?

Upasana Konidela’s grandfather Prathap C. Reddy is an Indian entrepreneur who founded the Apollo Hospital chain of hospitals. He was awarded with the Padma Vibhushan award in March 2010, for his work in the medical field.

About Chiranjeevi’s Padma Vibhushan Award

Chiranjeevi Konidela was awarded the Padma Vibhushan Award on January 25th, 2024, for his contributions to the field of Art in Indian cinema. Following the recognition from the Government, countless celebrities from across the Telugu Film Industry paid a visit to the star’s residence, congratulating him on this momentous achievement. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Srikanth Odela, and producer Dil Raju were just a few of the celebrities who paid a visit to the actor.

More recently, Chiranjeevi was felicitated by the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with the other Padma Awardees. The actor also gave an emotional speech at the felicitation, where he said that more than the excitement of the Award, it is the love and appreciation from my well-wishers that truly filled me with excitement.

Chiranjeevi on the work front

Megastar Chiranjeevi has had a mixed bag of a year in 2023, with the highly successful Waltair Veerayya as well as the not-so-successful Bholaa Shankar. The actor is currently shooting for his next film Vishwambhara, directed by Bimbisara director K. Vasishta. In a recent update, actress Trisha Krishnan was announced as the female lead in this highly anticipated project.

