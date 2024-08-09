NTRNeel pooja ceremony: Jr NTR's sons Abhay and Bhargav, and wife Lakshmi Pranathi make rare appearance

It has been two years since Jr NTR announced his collaboration with filmmaker, Prashanth Neel for a film tentatively titled NTR 31. And finally on August 9, 2024, the makers not only announced the official release date, but also hosted the auspicious pooja ceremony for the project.

In a post shared by a fan page of Jr NTR from the pooja ceremony of the upcoming film, the star can be seen posing for the shutterbugs along with his family members. Well, Jr NTR’s wife Lakshmi Pranathi was also a part of the major celebration, along with their two sons, Abhay and Bhargav.

On the other hand, the man of the hour Prashanth Neel also joined the pooja ceremony for the highly buzzed film. The minute he stepped out of his car in a location in Hyderabad, he was swarmed by the paparazzi and innumerable fans. His family members were also a part of the event.

Well, the project which had been in the pipeline for over two years now, has locked down on its final release date. In a post dropped by the Mythri Movie Makers, they announced the release date of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film as January 9, 2026.

At the same time, it must be noted that no other cast members of the film have been announced. While the fans of the actor and director have speculated several names already, it would be interesting to see who all onboard this magnum opus of a project.

On the work front, Prashanth Neel’s last project was the Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire. Jr NTR, on the other hand is awaiting the release of his film, Devara: Part 1 on September 27, 2024.

The RRR star is also looking forward to make his Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in War 2.

