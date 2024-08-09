‘I remember you falling’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s gym trainer recalls her intense prep for Citadel: Honey Bunny

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her first project release after her myositis diagnosis, with Raj and DK’s Citadel: Honey Bunny. The thriller series, co-starring Varun Dhawan, has already impressed fans with its teaser. And now, in a recent post by Samantha’s fitness trainer, details about the diva’s intense preparation and hard work for the project have surfaced.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fitness trainer, Junaid Shaikh, dropped a note of appreciation for the Shaakuntalam star through a post on Instagram. He shared a picture of her from the sets of Citadel, where she appeared to be in the middle of an action sequence.

In his caption, Junaid spoke about the many challenges Samantha had to overcome, including getting injured and suffering from concussions, in order to nail her role. He wrote, “I remember you falling, break, gathering yourself and starting over again. Those injuries, concussions, endless battles with health and mind. You’ve won it all.”

Further in his note, Samantha’s trainer credited the diva’s never-ending zeal and the fact that she never gave up even in the wake of tough situations. He said, “I remember you believed this shall pass too and it will get easier, so did it.”

Well, Samantha has always won the hearts of her fans when it comes to her spirit of fighting till the last end and not giving up. For instance, back during the teaser launch event for Citadel: Honey Bunny, she was asked by a journalist to reveal how she never gives up and backs down during challenging situations.

Replying to the journalist, the actress mentioned that while it is not completely true that she does not give up, at the same time, she ensures to strive back once more. She said, “Ah, I do give up. I do give up. I can’t tell you that I don't, but that’s not where the story ends. I climb back up.”

For the uninitiated, Samantha’s CItadel: Honey Bunny is aiming for a release in November 2024 on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime.

