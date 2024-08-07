Jr NTR’s next with Prashanth Neel likely to be launched on THIS date, two years after initial announcement

Jr NTR is currently counted as one of the busiest actors, considering the number of projects lined up for him. Now, it seems one of his previously announced movies, NTR 31, in collaboration with director Prashanth Neel is set for take off soon enough. Recent reports have cited an apparent launch date for the same.

Jr NTR’s much-hyped upcoming film under the direction of Prashanth Neel has been the gossip in the showbiz for quite some time now. The project, which was announced long back, is all set to take its first step and will hold its launch event soon.

The latest scoop on the matter suggests that NTR 31’s (working title) will have its grand launch this week, around August 9, 2024. The ceremony is finalized, and a formal announcement for the same will be made shortly after.

However, this would only be a small opening ceremony which is slated to be telecasted on a handful of national channels and YouTube channels. While Jr NTR is expected to be a part of this event, it is also being speculated that the rest of the cast, which is yet to be finalized, would also grace the official launch ceremony of the movie.

It was back on May 20, 2022 when Jr NTR shared the first poster look of his film tentatively titled NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel. The actor sported a rugged look in the glimpse, while the poster reflected an intriguing appeal.

At the moment, Jr NTR is busy with his upcoming film, Devara: Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva. Bollywood actress, Janhvi Kapoor appears as the leading lady opposite the RRR star. The film would mark its theatrical release on September 27, 2024.

A few days back, the second single from the film called Chuttamalle made rounds, and people gushed over the leading pair in the movie.

Apart from it, Jr NTR will also mark his Bollywood debut under the Yash Raj Films. He would be starring as the second lead opposite Hrithik Roshan in War 2.

