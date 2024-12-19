Padma Shri recipient Darshanam Mogilaiah; last remaining player of string instrument Kinnera, passes away at 73

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding death which might be triggering for some readers.

Padma Shri recipient and renowned string instrumentalist, Darshanam Mogilaiah, passed away on the morning of December 19, 2024 at a hospital in Warangal. He was battling from a severe case of kidney ailment, and unfortunately succumbed to the same.

Besides his recognition as the recipient of such a prestigious national award, Mogilaiah hailed from Telangana and was one of the handful of the surviving artists who mastered the string instrument called Kinnera. Due to his skill on the instrument, he was also referred to by many as Kinnera Mogulaiah.

For the unversed, Kinnera happens to be a stringed instrument that resembles closely to the veena.

Historically its origin can be traced back to as far as 4th century CE and has been an integral part of some specific communities, especially the Dalits and nomadic tribes.

Much like his father, Darshanam was skilled in crafting a unique Kinnera of his own style, consisting of 12-stair. He was the only artist who made and played the 12-stair Kinnera.

In 2022, the talented musician was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, in recognition for his skillfulness in playing Kinnera.

Years later, Darshanam Mogilaiah rose to fame with the film Balagam. Besides his acting in the movie, the artist also moved audiences when he crooned the song Thoduga Maa Thodundi, which in no time became a major highlight of the film.

He also sang a part of the title song for Pawan Kalyan’s film Bheemla Nayak.

Reportedly the movie’s director Venu along with the crew as well as the State Government supported his medical expenses as he suffered from the prolonged kidney ailment all this while.

The state government had also promised to allocate land for the construction of his house.

As Darshanam passes away, it is his second son Mahender who will be keeping his legacy alive. The latter had already accompanied his father in the later years to play the kinnera during various cultural programs.

