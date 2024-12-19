Sivakarthikeyan has a special message for Ravichandran Ashwin as latter retires from international cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin stunned everyone by announcing his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, December 18. Following his decision, several cricket fans took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the legend. Among them was Sivakarthikeyan, who also wrote an emotional note to honor his journey.

The Amaran actor congratulated R. Ashwin on his legendary career and praised his brilliance on the field. Sivakarthikeyan said Ashwin inspired millions and wished him success in whatever he does next.

Sivakarthikeyan wrote, "Congratulations on your legendary international career, @ashwinravi99 brother! Your all-round abilities, passion, dedication, and sheer brilliance on the field have inspired millions. Wishing you success and happiness in whatever you do in life! See you soon in yellove jersey."

Take a look at the post below:

According to a report by LiveMint, Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket. This came after India's draw against Australia in the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. The match was part of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He made the announcement after joining captain Rohit Sharma at a press conference post-match. Ashwin said it was his last day as an international cricketer. He mentioned having created many memories and described his team as the last group of "OGs" in the dressing room. He also expressed gratitude to the BCCI, his team, and all the coaches.

BCCI paid tribute to him and wrote, "A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation. The ace spinner and #TeamIndia's invaluable all-rounder announces his retirement from international cricket. Congratulations on a legendary career."

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below:

Coming back to Sivakarthikeyan, the actor recently delivered a hit at the box office with Amaran. His performance alongside Sai Pallavi was praised by the viewers. The movie also became one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of 2024.

After the massive success of Amaran, he is gearing up for his upcoming projects. He is currently working on his film with Sudha Kongara, tentatively titled SK25.

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran to premiere on OTT after five-week run in theaters; Check release date and more