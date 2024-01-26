Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ravi Teja and others congratulate Megastar

On the eve of Republic Day 2024, Megastar Chiranjeevi was honored with the Padma Vibhushan award. The actor took his official X account to convey the same to his fans and thanked them for all the support. He posted a video of him thanking them for showering him with unconditional love and helping him to reach greater heights.

No need to mention that the video went viral on social media platforms and the fans have been showering him with congratulatory messages. A bunch of celebrities extended best wishes and penned heartfelt congratulatory wishes for him.

SS Rajamouli, Ravi Teja, Nani, Jr NTR, Naga Chaitanya congratulated Chiranjeevi

"Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu and @KChiruTweets Garu on receiving the Padma Vibhushan! Also, congratulations to all the recipients of Padma Awards. May your remarkable achievement inspire generations to come..." wrote RRR star Jr NTR.

Sai Dharam Tej wrote, “Keeping Telugu Pride high is his game. The Remarkable Civilian Award #PadmaVibhushan honors The One & Only BOSS, The MAJESTIC, The Man & his unparalleled legacy. Hearty Congratulations Pedha Mama @KChiruTweets.”

Radikaa Sarathkumar wrote, “Congratulations to #Megastar @KChiruTweets on being honored with the #PadmaVibhushan , a great honor bringing great pride to #TeluguCinema and to his people who love him. Hard work never fails.”

Director Anil Ravipudi also penned a heartfelt note, “Megastar @Kchirutweets Garu is a beacon of talent and inspiration across generations! #PadmaVibhushan is a testament to his unparalleled dedication and impact on many people's lives, My heartfelt wishes & Many congratulations to our #MegastarChiranjeevi sir for this prestigious & well-deserved recognition #PadmaVibhushanChiranjeevi.”

"Padmavibhushan, Megastar @KChiruTweets. Congratulations Annaya. We Love you," tweeted birthday boy, Ravi Teja.

Chiranjeevi Padma Vibhushan speech

"After hearing this news, I became speechless. I was overwhelmed, humbled and honored for this award. Only the unconditional love of my fans, brothers and sisters helped me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude in the ways that I can. But I know, I can never do enough. In my 45 years of film career, I tried with the best of my ability to entertain you all. I have done very little bit you gave me huge recognition. I would like to thank the government of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for bestowing me with Padma Vishubhan. Thank you one and all" said Chiranjeevi in the video.

More about Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi who marked his re-entry into the industry with Khaidi Number 150 hasn't received any notable hits apart from Waltair Veerayya. His recent outing Bhola Shankar also received several backlashes. However, it seems like Chiranjeevi is going to impress the audience with his next Vishwambhara under the direction of Bimbisara fame Mallidi Vasisht. The teaser looks promising and the fans are super excited about the film. More details about the project are yet to be released.

