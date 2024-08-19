'Pamper me soon': Tamannaah Bhatia shares throwback PIC with her brother Anand wishing him on Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2024, popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback picture. The actress can be seen posing with her brother. Judging by the pictures, it seems to be an old snapshot from the siblings’ teenage days.

Sharing the picture, Tamannaah wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan to the best brother ever! Missing our bachpan ki masti and you a little extra today..pamper me soon.” Check out her post below!

For the unversed, the Jailer actress has an elder brother named Anand Bhatia. As per a report by Midday, he is a US-based doctor by profession. The brother-sister duo looks super cute in their casuals.

Tamannaah's brother Anand can be seen wearing a blue and white striped round-neck t-shirt which he has teamed up with beige colour shorts. On the other hand, Tamannaah can be seen wearing a light brown v-neck top which she has paired with blue denim jeans.

The pan-Indian actress shares a very warm bond with her brother. She often shares pictures with her siblings. For instance, during COVID-19, Tamannaah shared a sweet post about missing her brother.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Tamil horror-comedy Aranmanai 4.Directed by Sundar C, the film was released on May 3, 2024. Aranmanai 4 also features Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, and Delhi Ganesh. The film was bankrolled by Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media (P) Ltd.

Besides, the Baahubali actor was seen in cameo roles in Vedaa as the deceased wife of John Abraham and in Stree 2 as Shama for the special dance number Aaj Ki Raat. Next, Tamannaah will appear in the supernatural film Odela 2. The film is expected to be released later this year. Meanwhile, she is also expected to be busy with work on a web series titled Daring Partners.

