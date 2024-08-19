Vettaiyan release date out: Rajinikanth’s actioner co-starring Amitabh Bachchan to hit theaters on THIS date

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming project Vettaiyan has been in the news for all the right reasons. The fans of Thalaiva can expect a stellar performance of the veteran actor in the action drama, which has been evident right from the first look of the movie. And amid all the buzz, the makers have finally announced the release date of the movie Vettaiyan.

Just a few moments back, the official X account (formerly Twitter) of Lyca Productions shared a scintillating poster of Vettaiyan featuring Rajinikanth donning the police uniform. Along with it they also announced the release date of the film. Well Vettaiyan will hit the theaters on October 10, 2024. The movie would be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Well, it seems the movie’s release date is all set to coincide with the auspicious festival of Dussehra. Undoubtedly the film seems to be gearing up for a massive response from the audience.

For the unversed, apart from Rajinikanth’s enigmatic charm that is expected to enthrall everyone in the audience, Vettaiyan will also captivate everyone with its stellar star cast.

The multi-starrer features some of the most prominent and talented names in Indian cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahad Fasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan and others. With Vettaiyan, Amitabh Bachchan also marks his Tamil debut.

Back on August 8, 2024, the makers of Vettaiyan dropped a candid picture featuring Fahad Fasil along with the two veterans of Indian cinema, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. The trio posed for a happy picture on the sets of the film. The picture itself promised endless entertainment for the fans.

According to multiple reports, Rajinikanth is allegedly essaying the role of a retired police officer in Vettaiyan, who will unravel a dark mystery. The word Vettaiyan literally translates to Hunter, which adds an extra layer of adventure to the movie.

The film has been shot across multiple Indian cities including Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and more. The main background score of the movie is under the reins of eminent composer Anirudh Ravichander. It is directed by TJ Gnanavel.

Vettaiyaan was first announced with the tentative name of Thalaivar 170, since it marks the 170th film of Rajinikanth.

