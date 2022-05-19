Pawan Kalyan to play lecturer, dialogues are highlight in Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh: Harish Shankar- EXCLUSIVE

"Making films is a success and people liking my work is a bonus for me," says one of the most sought-after directors in Tollywood, Harish Shankar, who has teamed up with Power Star Pawan Kalyan after a decade for his next- titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Harish Shankar, the director of blockbuster Gabbar Singh, opens up on teaming up with Pawan Kalyan after almost 10 years. "I was supposed to do one or two remakes with him before, but being a writer, I felt let's not make another remake. So this time, I wanted to do something very different because expectations are very high. I decided to do a proper film with him," says Duvvada Jagannadham fame director.

Asked why it took so much time to collab with PK, Harish replies, "He was busy in politics so it took us time to collab, and after Gabbar Singh, I had a lot of commitments to fulfill. Don't know how these 10 years passed by, we were surprised and realised only when fans celebrated it on social media recently."

Revealing more about Pawan Kalyan's role and peppy avatar in their upcoming film, he says, "For the first time, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the role of a lecturer, it is going to be a super commercial entertainer. We will be shooting for the film probably from August and to be completely shot in Hyderabad, maybe one sequence at the hill station, Ooty. Again, it depends on the climate, but as of now, 80 percent of the shoot will be done in Hyderabad."

I don't think I will be introducing PK as a Pan-India star with this film director Harish Shankar

Dialogues and 'heroism' is the USP of Harish Shankar's films. When it comes to Pawan Kalyan, there's an immense pressure automatically as Gabbar Singh has set a benchmark.

"I'm a huge fan of Salim-Javed sir and used to follow their work, with Sholay being my favourite. I always wanted to put that kind of heroism in my films. Maybe that's what initiates me to write such dialogues. Of course, there's a lot of pressure and when it comes to Pawan Kalyan, automatically, a type of energy comes to me and I connect more to his character. Whatever dialogues you will see in the film, people will remember it for the next decade," the director assures in a chat with Pinkvilla.

Adding further on the actor-politician's avatar in Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, Harish reveals, "There was a limitation in Gabbar Singh because he played the role of a cop. 80 per cent, he was in khaki dress and I was missing those stylish costumes for him. This time it is a colourful college backdrop, you will see him in most handsome looks, and costumes are going to play a major role in his character."

He calls himself more of a Pawan Kalyan fan than a director. "As a director, it does add the pressure but it is always exciting to work with Pawan Kalyan sir. I always act like a fan while working with him," says Gabbar Singh director.

Harish Shankar confirms he has no plans to go Pan-India with his next starring PK but soon, he will start working on it. "This will be totally a Telugu film and people who are aware of Pawan Kalyan sir will watch it from all corners. I don't think I will be introducing PK as a Pan-India star with this film because Hari Hara Veera Mallu makers are coming to Pan-India anyway. My movie will be totally a Telugu release, pakka commercial cinema. Also, I speak Hindi, so soon will go Pan-India but after Pawan Kalyan film," confirms Tollywood director who made his directorial debut with Shock in 2006.

The makers of Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh have roped in Pooja Hegde as the female lead. "we have not reached out yet to Pankaj Tripathi yet but are planning to get him on board in PK starrer," he signs off.

