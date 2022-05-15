EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn's Raid to be remade in Telugu; Harish Shankar to helm the project

Based on true events in the Lucknow of the early '80s, Ajay Devgn's 2018 film Raid is being remade in Telugu. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that director Harish Shankar of Gabbar Singh fame will helm the project.

A source close to the development revealed, "Harish Shankar recently visited Mumbai to lock a few things related to Raid's Telugu version. He also met Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios, who will be backing the Telugu version as well."

"The makers are currently looking out for the lead actor who can fill in Ajay Devgn's shoes in the Telugu version. Everything is quiet in the initial stage, wait until they make an official announcement as Harish Shankar is also working on Pawan Kalyan's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagatsingh, a much-awaited collaboration after blockbuster Gabbar Singh," adds the source. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh marks the second collaboration between Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan.

Raid, the Hindi film witnessed Ajay Devgn play the role of Amay Patnaik, the forever-on-transfer officer, making it a perfect razor-sharp thriller. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, it was backed by T-Series and Panorama Studios and had Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz in important roles.

Also Read| ‘Want to remake F3 with Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan’: Anil Ravipudi on his comedy with Ventakesh & Varun