Photos: Upasana covers daughter Klin Kaara’s face with her saree amidst paps as they visit Tirumala on actor’s birthday

Telugu industry's power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are most of the most celebrated couples in the industry. The two share an exceptional bond at every corner that helps them maintain their social as well as reel life. Meanwhile, Ram Charan is about to celebrate his 39th special birthday he went to seek blessings at Tirumala Temple along with his wife Upasana Konidela, and her lovely daughter Klin Kaara on March 26 evening.

Ram Charan and family’s spiritual visit

A picture from the temple has surfaced online in which Ram Charan can be seen along with her wife and daughter while fans and security personnel surrounded them. In the pictures, Ram Charan can be seen joining hands and sharing blessings while Upasana can be seen smiling while covering her daughter's face with a saree. For the auspicious visit, Ram Charan opted for a Cream colored Kurta along with a dhoti while Upsana opted for a pink silk saree from which she has always covered her daughter Klin Kaara. The pictures from their recent spiritual journey are now getting viral online.