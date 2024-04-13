Ram Charan has earned global fame with the massive success of his 2022 film RRR. Quite recently, it was reported that the actor has been conferred an honorary doctorate by Vels University in Chennai, for his contribution in the field of entertainment.

It was reported that the actor will be awarded his doctorate today, April 13th, and that he will also be the Chief Guest at the Graduation ceremony. In the latest update, Ram Charan was spotted outside the Chennai airport earlier today. The actor decided to keep his travel outfit simple as he was seen donning a casual sky-blue shirt, which he paired with a pair of black pants and sneakers. Further, he was also seen wearing a black cap and a pair of shades. Behind him, his better half Upasana Konidela was also seen, cradling their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Ram Charan conferred with an honorary doctorate

As expected, the reports of Ram Charan being conferred with an honorary doctorate went viral on social media with fans eagerly waiting to see the actor in a graduation gown. It is learnt that eminent personalities like Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, director Shankar, Chandrayaan project coordinator Dr. P Veeramuthuvel and others will be present in the ceremony and will be conferred with an honorary doctorate as well.

Ram Charan on the workfront

Ram Charan is currently working on his upcoming film, Game Changer, which is helmed by director S Shankar, in his Telugu debut. The film, which has been written by Karthik Subbaraj, features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and many more in crucial roles as well.

It is understood that the film is set to be a political action flick, and will feature the Rangasthalam actor as an IAS officer who focuses on reforming the political system. Further, the first single from the film, titled Jaragandi was recently released, and has created quite the wave amongst fans all around.

Apart from that, the actor is also set to work with director Buchi Babu Sana in an upcoming film tentatively titled RC16. The film is touted to be a sports drama, and features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, with Shiva Rajkumar essaying a prominent role as well. Ram Charan has also signed his 17th film, which is set to be helmed by Sukumar.

