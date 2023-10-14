Thalapathy Vijay was impressed with Suriya’s performance as Rolex in Vikram; Lokesh Kanagaraj spills beans

Lokesh Kanagaraj established himself as one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the South cinema industry, with his back-to-back blockbusters Kaithi, Master, and Vikram. While Master made a mark as a standalone movie, Kaithi and Vikram together gave birth to a new action cinema universe in Kollywood, which the cine-goers fondly named LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

Kamal Haasan made a massive comeback to the silver screens by playing the titular role in Vikram, while Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi appeared in pivotal roles. However, it is the brilliant cameo appearance by Suriya as the cold-blooded gangster Rolex, that completely blew away the audiences in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Interestingly, not just the common audiences, but popular star Thalapathy Vijay is also a big fan of the National award-winner's performance in Vikram.

Thalapathy Vijay is impressed with Suriya's performance as Rolex in Vikram

In a recent interview with Sun Music TV channel, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Leo, opened up about leading man Thalapathy Vijay's reaction to his previous outing Vikram. According to the filmmaker, Tamil cinema's biggest crowd-puller absolutely loved the Kamal Haasan starrer and the performances by all three leading men. However, it is Suriya's portrayal of the Rolex, who is touted to be the biggest villain of LCU, that highly impressed Vijay.

"Thalapathy Vijay sir specifically mentioned Suriya sir's performance after he saw Vikram. Especially his look, the way he carried the character - he loved everything about it," revealed director Lokesh Kanagaraj, in his chat with Sun Music. The Leo director's revelation came as a great surprise to the die-hard fans of Suriya and Vijay, who have always been at loggerheads.

Check out what Lokesh Kanagaraj said about Thalapathy Vijay's reaction to Suriya's performance as Rolex in Vikram:

