PIC: Ajith and Trisha look simple yet stunning as they strike a pose from the sets of Vidaamuyarchi

Ajith’s highly anticipated Vidaamuyarchi is currently in its shooting process, with the team having completed their first schedule in Azerbaijan just a few days ago. Just recently, a picture was posted on social media, with the lead actors of Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith, and Trisha posing for the camera.

Ajith aced the fashion game, looking stylish yet simplistic with his low-key purple T-shirt and blue jeans. Talk about aging like fine wine! Trisha wore a traditional embroidered light-golden churidar with minimalistic jewelry and accessories.

Ajith and Trisha aced the fashion game with their simplistic clothing

Further details about Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi stars Ajith, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arjun Das, Arun Vijay, Arav, Arjun Sarja and others in significant roles. The film has been written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Vidaamuyarchi has been bankrolled by Subhaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner.

The first schedule has been successfully completed in Azerbaijan, with the team rapidly progressing towards the completion of the remaining schedules as well. It was also reported earlier that the photoshoot for the first look of the film has been completed and it is expected to arrive sometime in the second week of February.

Furthermore, it has also been reported that the film will have a lot of highly stylized action scenes, with a few sequences being the highlight.

Ajith’s upcoming movies

After Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith will next feature in the untitled project AK63, directed by Mark Antony fame Adhik Ravichandran. With Ajith giving a lot more attention to his passion for bike riding, AK63 can be expected to take some time to go on floors. In addition to that, it has also been rumored that Ajith will be collaborating with KGF director Prashanth Neel for an all-out action film.

Trisha Krishnan on the work front

Trisha has quite the 2024 ahead of her, with one massive project after another. Apart from Vidaamuyarchi, the Ponniyin Selvan actress will also feature in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara, Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life with Mani Ratnam, and Mohanlal’s Malayalam movie RAM. The actress is also expected to star in a Kannada film, titled Dvitva, directed by Pawan Kumar, and in a sequel to the Tamil film Sathuranga Vettai, titled Sathuranga Vettai 2.

