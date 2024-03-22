Prabhas’ as Bhairava will stay in people’s hearts for a long time, says Kalki 2898 AD producer Swapna Dutt

At the recent South India Film Festival, producer Swapna Dutt was asked about her upcoming Pan-Indian project Kalki 2898 AD. Addressing the question to Swapna, film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh asked, “What do you think people will take with them when they watch Kalki and watch Prabhas on screen?”

In reply to the question, Swapa answered after a long pause, “I think Bhairava will stay in hearts for a very long time.”

For the unaware, Bhairava is the name of Prabhas’ character from Kalki 2898 AD. The makers had revealed the same a few weeks ago on their social media with a futuristic poster.

Everything you need to know about Kalki 2898 AD so far

aKalki 2898 AD is an upcoming Telugu language sci-fi action entertainer starring a mammoth cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Pasupathy and other talented rtists.

The film has been written and directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame and bankrolled by Swapna Dutt and Aswani Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the music for this highly ambitious sci-fi film. A month ago, a small glimpse into the music of Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled by Santhosh during one of his concerts.

The makers have been working tirelessly for the last four years to deliver a pathbreaking film of gigantic proportions. The core team of Kalki 2898 AD including director Nag Ashwin, actors Prabhas and Disha Patani recently completed the shooting of a song in Italy. The makers took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share updates about the shooting of the dance number.

Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the theatres on May 9th, 2024, and is releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and several other Indian and foreign languages.

Prabhas’ upcoming projects

Prabhas is showing no signs of slowing down this year, with a few massive projects lined up ahead of him. After Kalki 2898 AD, the actor will star in the film ‘The Raja Saab’, a horror-comedy flick written and directed by Maruthi.

Following The Raja Saab, Prabhas will also be seen in the sequel to Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, titled Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam as well as Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

