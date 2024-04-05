Prabhas features in Disha Patani's picturesque 'Italy photo dump'; actors pose for selfie on Kalki 2898 AD sets

Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani is undeniably one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. The Nag Ashwin directorial has already astonished fans with its first glimpse and fans are now awaiting to witness the magic on big screens. Meanwhile, Disha Patani took to her social platform and shared a collectible glimpse from the Italy schedule of Kalki 2898 AD also featuring Prabhas.

Disha Patani shares glimpses from her Italy shoot of Kalki 2898 AD

On April 5, Disha took to her social platform X and shared pictures and short glimpses from a beach location in Italy where the team of Kalki earlier commenced filming in windy and cold weather conditions. Disha captioned the post, “Italy photo dump…” In the first slide, Disha is seen covered in a purple blanket while moving ahead as the wind pressure rises. In the second slide, Disha shared a candid photo from her moment chatting with Prabhas and Nag Ashwin. In another picture, Disha was seen getting a touch-up from her makeup team while she held the eye palette. Patani also shared a picture with Prabhas where they posed for a selfie in a cafe. In the other slide, Disha shared a glimpse while embracing nature's beauty.

Soon after Disha made the post on her Instagram, fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement for the project. A fan wrote, “It was windy and cold but you've been very brave.” Another user wrote, “Awesome pictures Maam. waiting for Kalki to release soon in theaters. Hail Prabhas Anna.”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming science-fiction action adventure film starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. It is one of the year's most anticipated productions, with an all-star cast and a magnificent vision. Apart from the lead stars, the ensemble cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Nag Aswin, the film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Santhosh Narayanan is writing the soundtrack for the upcoming sci-fi thriller. And, Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled for a release on May 9, 2024, on a Pan-Indian level.

Disha Patani’s upcoming films

Apart from Kalki, Disha is all set for her grand debut in Tamil industry with Suriya starrer Kanguva, helmed by director Siva. The film also marks Bobby Deol's debut in the Tamil industry. Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and many other actors play important roles in the ensemble cast.

Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's music, while Vetri Palanisamy handled the photography. The film is reported to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, and it is set to be released in theaters this year.

