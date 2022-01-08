EXCLUSIVE: Is Nidhhi Agerwal in a live-in relationship with Simbu? Here's what we know

Nidhhi Agerwal has hit the headlines over her rumoured relationship with Kollywood star Silambarasan, fondly called as Simbu. According to Tamil media, Nidhhi and Simbu are in a live-in relationship and are planning to tie the knot soon. However, a source close to Nidhhi has rubbished the news stating 'it is not true and a mere rumour."

"We don't know how it all started but there is no truth to this. They know each other from the shooting Easwaran. that's it," clarified the source close to Nidhhi Agerwal. To note, Simbu has been linked up and had been in a relationship in the past with many actresses including Hansika Motwani and Trisha Krishnan. None of his relationships worked out. Well, Simbu has this aura to create amazing on-screen chemistry with almost all his heroines in the films, and the same reflects on a personal front also.

On the work front, Nidhhi will be sharing the screen space with Ashok Galla, nephew of superstar Mahesh Babu. The actors will be seen together in Sriram Adittya's Hero. The film has music composed by Ghibran while the cinematography was taken care of by Sameer Reddy and Richard Prasad. The film is releasing on January 15, 2022.

