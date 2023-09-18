EXCLUSIVE: SS Rajamouli to make a HUGE announcement tomorrow morning and it’s not his directorial with Mahesh Babu

SS Rajamouli is one of the most celebrated directors in the country right now, having produced pan-Indian films like Baahubali, and RRR. The Eega director has a knack of understanding what the audience would like while staying true to himself and his craft.

In the latest update related to the director, it is understood that the Magadheera director is gearing up to announce something big and special tomorrow morning, according to sources. Although it is not known what his announcement is related to, sources tell us that it would not be an announcement related to a directorial. The announcement is most likely to take place before 11 a.m., as well.

On the work front

SS Rajamouli’s last venture was RRR, which starred Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The film also featured an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and more. The film had its music done by M M Keeravani, which gained international acclaim. The music director also received both an Academy Award, as well as a Golden Globe.

The director’s next venture is said to be with Mahesh Babu, which would mark the first collaboration between the director and the actor. It is also rumored that the film would have a Hollywood star alongside Mahesh Babu, although there is no official confirmation regarding this, yet.

