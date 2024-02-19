Prithviraj Sukumaran's emotional speech for 'Amma' Mallika Sukumaran; recalls the difficult day when his father passed away

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran are two of the most prominent names in the Malayalam film industry today. It is quite well known that the brothers come from a film family. While their father Sukumaran was one of the biggest superstars in Malayalam cinema through the 1970s to the 1990s, their mother Mallika plays an active role in films even today.

Recently, Mallika Sukumaran completed her 50th year in the film industry. To commemorate the occasion, an event was held in Thiruvananthapuram on February 18th, which was attended by her friends and family, as well as fans. Prithviraj Sukumaran delivered an emotional speech as well, where he mentioned that his mother is the strongest woman he has ever seen.



At the beginning of his speech Prithviraj mentioned that he was actually supposed to head to the United States for a film’s shoot. However, his visa had not arrived yet, and joked that he wouldn’t be surprised if he got to know his mother had something to do with it.

He further said that he was extremely glad to have attended the event, and that it is quite rare that one gets to celebrate being an active part of any profession for more than five decades, especially in cinema. He said that when artists like him and his brother, Indrajith look back at the two decades that they’ve covered in cinema, it becomes evident how staying active and relevant for five decades is a monumental feat.

Prithviraj also mentioned that his mother achieved this feat despite not acting in films for 16 years in between, where she chose to be a housewife. He added that she restarted her career seamlessly when she returned, and that is a tribute to the artist that she is.

Furthermore, he also expressed his delight in having been able to produce, direct as well as act with his mother in films, and quipped that he might probably be one of the only people who have got the opportunity to do that. The actor also seconded what Indrajith Sukumaran mentioned, saying that their mother Mallika Sukumaran is the most talented actor in their family, which includes them, as well as their father the late superstar Sukumaran.

Prithviraj added: “Like I said in the video, she is the strongest woman I have ever seen in my life. Any other power comes second in comparison to my mother.” The Bro Daddy actor concluded his speech by recalling an instance from his father’s demise. He mentioned that there was a persistent question about what next for his mother. Prithviraj said that the answer to that question is his brother Indrajith and himself, implying that she made them who they are today. As the actor concluded his speech, not just him, but his mother who was present off the dais was also seen to be tearing up.

More about Mallika Sukumaran’s 50 years in film industry

A special event, titled ‘Mallika Vasantham’ was organized to commemorate the veteran actress’ journey in the film industry that spans five decades now. The event was inaugurated by Minister P. Rajeev, who also spoke about his adoration towards the actress. Further, Minister GR Anil also shared a few words about Mallika Sukumaran. Actor and politician Suresh Gopi felicitated the veteran actress with a Ponnada as well.

