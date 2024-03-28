Producer Dil Raju spills beans on Ram Charan starrer Game Changer’s release, songs

After a barren few weeks of no updates from Ram Charan’s Game Changer, producer Dil Raju finally spilled the beans regarding the highly anticipated film. At the song launch of Jaragandi from Game Changer, Dil Raju talks about what the audience has in store for the film.

Talking about the film’s shoot, the ace producer revealed that the shooting for the film will be completed in two months and that the film is on track to release in four to five months if everything goes to plan.

Dil Raju on Ram Charan’s Game Changer songs

In addition, talking about the songs in the film, Dil Raju spoke highly about Shankar’s heavy influence on the music of the film. He revealed that a total of five songs are in the film, each of which has been individually designed by the visionary director himself.

On the occasion of the Jaragandi song launch, Dil Raju highlighted that only two per cent of Jaragandi has been shown in the lyrical video. He further reassured fans that Jaragandi is going to be a treat to watch on the big screens. Speaking about the other songs in the film, the producer guaranteed that a minimum of 3 out of 5 songs would make the audience go bonkers in the theatres.

Jaragandi song

Everything you need to know about Game Changer

Game Changer is an upcoming bilingual political action drama starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Anjali, Srikanth, Sunil and others in key roles.

Advertisement

Game Changer has been written and directed by Shankar, with Dil Raju bankrolling the project under the SVC banner. Thaman S has been tasked with composing the music for the film. Just yesterday, the much-awaited first single Jaragandi was released from the film and was met with mixed reactions from the viewers. While some appreciated Shankar’s unique visual palette, others were of the opinion that this was not Shankar’s best work.

S. Tirru has been roped in to handle the cinematography of the film, while Shameer Muhammad has been tasked with the editing.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan clicked with wife Upasana, daughter Klin Kaara as they jet off from Hyderabad ahead of his birthday