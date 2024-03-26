Ram Charan clicked with wife Upasana, daughter Klin Kaara as they jet off from Hyderabad ahead of his birthday

Despite being one of the busiest actors in the Indian film industry today, Global Star Ram Charan is known to be a family man. The actor is often spotted with his lovely wife Upasana Konidela, as well as his daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

In the latest update, the actor was spotted earlier today at the Hyderabad airport along with his wife Upasana and his daughter. Ram Charan was seen sporting a formal white shirt along with a pair of gray trousers. The actor also donned black loafers, and a pair of shades as well. As for Upasana she was seen wearing a floral kurti, and was also seen holding their infant in her hands. Although it is not officially confirmed, it is speculated that the power couple are heading off for celebrate the actor’s 39th birthday, which takes place tomorrow, March 27th.

Ram Charan on the work front

Ram Charan will next be seen in acclaimed director S Shankar’s Telugu directorial debut, titled Game Changer. The film features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, and several others in prominent roles. Earlier this month, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that the first single from the film titled Jaragandi will be released on March 27th, on the actor’s birthday, as well.

Game Changer is touted to be a political thriller flick and is based on the story written by Karthik Subbaraj. The film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju, under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, while Thaman S composes the film’s music. It is expected that the film will be released later this year.

Apart from that, the actor has also signed for a film with Buchi Babu Sana, which is tentatively titled RC16. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, and is also said to feature Shiva Rajkumar in a prominent role. The film is touted to be a sports action flick, however official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Quite recently, it was also officially confirmed that Ram Charan is all set to join hands with Sukumar, for the first time since their 2018 film Rangasthalam. The film is tentatively titled RC17, with further details regarding the film being kept under wraps.

