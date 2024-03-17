South newsmakers of the week: Ram Charan’s leaked Game Changer look to Samantha opens up about being uncomfortable during Oo Antava

As we enter the second half of March, and mark another week off of our calendars, let us revisit some of the South newsmakers of the week. From exciting movie announcements, leaked looks, and bombshell statements from actors, we’ve got it all covered.

Grab a cold brew, sit back, and relax as we take you through the South newsmakers of the week.

Top South Newsmakers of the week

1. RRR at the Oscars 2024

The Oscars 2024 was held last week amidst much glitz and glam. While this year was not as memorable for Indian film lovers as compared to the Oscars 2023, there was a gasping moment of joy as RRR was given a special mention at the Oscars 2024 stage. The SS Rajamouli-directed film was included in the video for its contribution to the greatest stunt sequences in cinema.

Not only that, the iconic Naatu Naatu song, which won an Oscar for Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023, was featured on the screen for a brief moment. Actor Ram Charan also shared this historic moment on his social media, calling it an honor to be on the Oscars stage once again.

Advertisement

2. Ajith’s next film officially titled Good Bad Ugly

In exciting news for fans of actor Ajith Kumar, his next film has been officially announced with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran, titled Good Bad Ugly. The producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers took to social media to officially announce this news.

In the post shared by the makers, it has been revealed that the film will be released for Pongal 2025, which means that yet another clash, or perhaps, the final clash between Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith can be expected for Pongal 2025 with GOAT and Good Bad Ugly respectively.

3. Ram Charan’s leaked look from the sets of Game Changer

Amid the lack of updates from Ram Charan’s highly anticipated Game Changer, the fans have something to rejoice for in the form of the actor’s leaked look from the sets of the film. In the leaked video shared online, Ram Charan could be seen standing on the stage of what seems to be a political event of sorts.

Actress Kiara Advani was also present at the shooting of the film, along with SJ Suryah and other actors.

Game Changer is being written and directed by maverick filmmaker Shankar, with Dil Raju helming the role of a producer. Music director Thaman S will be composing the music for the film. Speaking of the music from Game Changer, the most awaited first single ‘Jaragandi’ is expected to be released on March 27th on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday.

4. Samantha admits to being uncomfortable during Oo Antava song filming

The most celebrated special dance number in recent times is Oo Antava Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. The song features a sizzling Samantha who absolutely owns every frame. Talking about the shooting of Oo Antava, Samantha recently revealed in a media interaction that she was very uncomfortable during the filming of the song. Further explaining, she said, “It was very difficult and my legs were shivering. I have always felt that I am not good enough or I am not pretty, so it was a huge challenge for me.”

Advertisement

Samantha goes on, “I was shaking with fear because being sexy is not my thing.” Sharing her formula for growth as an actor, Samantha revealed that she has always grown as an actor and a person by being uncomfortable, so I put myself in these situations however hard they might be.”

When asked about whether she would indulge in another special number again, she replied, “No. I do not see the challenge in it anymore.”

6. Vijay Deverakonda Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa song OUT

The much-awaited wedding song Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa from Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star was released this week. The colorful and catchy song was welcomed with applause from the audience, emerging as an instant chartbuster. The melodious song has been composed by music director Gopi Sundar, with lyrics by Anantha Sriram and vocals by Mangli and Karthik.

Speaking of Family Star, Vijay recently also shared an adorable video with his co-star Mrunal Thakur and director Parasuram Petla, announcing the wrap-up of their shoot for Family Star.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 5th and has been bankrolled by Dil Raju under the SVC banner. Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal Thakur and also marks the second union between the actor-director duo of Vijay-Parasuram after their blockbuster outing with Geetha Govindam.

ALSO READ: After Samantha's Oo Antava song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa; Janhvi Kapoor to have special dance number Pushpa 2?