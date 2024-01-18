EXCLUSIVE: Shankar locks the edit of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2; Anirudh starts work on background score

In an exclusive update yesterday, Pinkvilla reported that Shankar, Ram Charan, and Dil Raju are looking to bring the most ambitious vigilante drama, Game Changer in the last quarter of 2024.

The trio is contemplating releasing the film either during the Gandhi Jayanti 2024 weekend or the festive period of Dussehra. And now, we are bringing an exclusive update on another film helmed by Shankar. According to sources close to the development, Shankar has locked the edit of the Kamal Haasan-led Indian 2.

Shankar locks the edit of Indian 2

“The edit of Indian 2 is locked and the post-production team is presently working on several technical aspects – right from VFX to DI. Shankar along with his team have locked the edit, and don’t intend to make any amendments to the content. Kamal Haasan has also seen the trajectory of Indian 2 and is excited with the world created by Shankar as also the cliffhanger towards the end that leads itself to Indian 3,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that 4 to 5 reels of the film are sent for background score and other sound design aspects to Anirudh. “The star composer has also started work on BGM of Indian 2. The producers are being very cautious before announcing the release date. While all the teams are working on keeping the deadline of Tamil New Year in mind, the makers will announce the date only once they get an assurance on the delivery of the visuals from the VFX company.

The Shankar’s work on the film is more or less complete and it’s now all about coordination with the visual effect team, and getting the deliveries sorted,” the source informed, adding further that the producers want to announce a date now and stick to it without any more delays, the reason they are preferring to wait for assurances from all the post-production units.

Shankar to move on to Indian 3 with Kamal Haasan after Game Changer wrap

Talking of Indian 3, around 80 percent of the film is already shot and the things are locked on the edit table too. "Shankar and Kamal Haasan will be shooting for about 30 days more before calling it a wrap on Indian 3. Shankar will be venturing to complete the third part of this iconic franchise once he finishes the final leg of Game Changer in March," the source concluded.

For those unaware, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about Shankar and Kamal Haasan spinning Indian into a trilogy. While the reports were initially refuted by a section in the media, the same was confirmed recently by Kamal Haasan in Bigg Boss. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Indian Franchise.

