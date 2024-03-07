VIDEO: Ram Charan and Suriya share a warm hug and we demand a collaboration

With social media just recovering from the star-studded event that was the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, there has already been yet another star-studded meetup.

Actors Ram Charan and Suriya recently interacted with each other at the inaugural match of the Indian Street Premier League T10, an all-new cricketing format. Ram Charan, who is the owner of the Hyderabad team, exchanged warm hugs with Suriya, who owns Chennai Singams.

Ram Charan and Suriya exchange warm hugs at event

Ram Charan, Suriya, Akshay Kumar and Sachin dance to NAATU NAATU from RRR

To further add to the star power, Ram Charan, Suriya, Akshay Kumar, and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar shared the same stage as they danced to Ram Charan’s in-demand Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Ram Charan on the work front

Ram Charan will next be seen in the film Game Changer, written and directed by Shankar S. Apart from Ram Charan, the film also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, and others in important roles.

Game Changer has been bankrolled by Dil Raju under the SVC banner, with Thaman S composing the music for the film. According to reports, the highly anticipated ‘Jaragandi’ song from the film is set to release on March 27th on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday.

Advertisement

Following Game Changer, Ram Charan will also be seen in the tentatively titled RC16, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana in his second film. RC16 also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar in important roles.

Suriya’s upcoming projects

Suriya will next be seen in the Pan-Indian film Kanguva, written and directed by Siva. The film stars Bobby Deol as Udhiran, in what appears to be yet another menacing character for the actor. The film also stars Disha Patani in an important role. Kanguva has been produced by Vamshi Krishna, Pramod Uppalapati, and K.E Gnanavel Raja under the UV Creations and Studio Green banners respectively. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for this much-awaited project. Kanguva is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam among other languages.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Ram Charan heads to Mumbai after attending Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala