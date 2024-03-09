Rajinikanth keeps it cool and comfy in joggers paired with tee as he gets clicked at Hyderabad airport; VIDEO

Superstar Rajinikanth, lovingly called Thalaivar by his fans, is a man who needs no introduction. The actor, who hails from humble backgrounds, has been an active part of the industry for close to five decades now, and still continues to entertain fans with his charismatic performances.

The actor is currently filming for his next, titled Vettaiyan, helmed by Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. In the latest update, Rajinikanth was spotted earlier today at the Hyderabad airport. The actor proved yet again why he is considered the epitome of simplicity and style, as he donned a simple white t-shirt which he paired with a pair of black joggers. The actor was seen walking with his signature brisk pace, and even stopped to take a couple of pictures with his fans.

Check out the video below:

While the exact purpose of his visit is not known, it is speculated that the actor is there for a film or shoot related agenda.

Rajinikanth on the workfront

Rajinikanth was last seen essaying the role of Moideen Bhai in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s latest directorial Lal Salaam. The film, which was a political sports drama, featured Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead, and was released on February 9th. The film received mixed to negative reviews at the time of release.

As mentioned earlier, the actor will next be seen in Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film Vettaiyan. While extensive details about the film are unknown, it is learnt that Rajinikanth will be essaying the role of a policeman in the film. Additionally, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh and more in crucial roles. It is expected that the film will hit the silver screens later this year.

Advertisement

Following the shoot of Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth is also set to join hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj in an upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar171. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and has Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer. Additionally, it is speculated that Sivakarthikeyan, Raghava Lawrence and more will be seen in the film as well. However, official confirmation regarding the film's cast is awaited.

ALSO READ: Vettaiyan BIG Update: Rana Daggubati is ready to ‘fire it up’ as he begins filming for Rajinikanth starrer