QUIZ: Are you a die-hard Dhanush fan? Answer these questions about your favorite star and find out

If you believe that you are a committed fan of the magnificent Dhanush then now is the time to prove yourself. Answer this quiz and see how well you know the Superstar.

By Ayush Srivastava
Updated on Mar 13, 2024  |  07:04 PM IST |  4.7K
QUIZ: Are you a die-hard Dhanush fan?
QUIZ: Are you a die-hard Dhanush fan (PC: Dhanush Instagram)

Superstar Dhanush is without question one of the most outstanding actors in the industry today. His screen presence has always been appealing to his fans since the actor is capable of playing high-caliber roles in a wide range of films. 

Dhanush has always been a strong potential for many filmmakers because they knew that if they cast Dhanush in their films the audience and critics will surely have an edge-of-the-seat experience. Well if I go on further then it may become a philosophical class for you. So without any further ado scroll down, take the quiz, and see how much you know about Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja aka Dhanush.

Take the quiz below

Dhanush's upcoming film

Dhanush is currently working on his second directorial, Raayan, which was previously known as D50. The film, touted as an epic action thriller, has already created excitement among fans. The first look poster for the film showed Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, and Sundeep Kishan standing in front of a food truck wearing bloodied aprons. The action-thriller stars SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan in key parts. Sun Pictures has produced the film, while the famous AR Rahman provided the music.

Related Stories

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joins Dhanush's deadly world of Raayan
entertainment
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joins Dhanush's deadly world of Raayan
Aparana Balamurani joins massive star cast of Dhanush starrer Raayan
entertainment
Aparana Balamurani joins massive star cast of Dhanush starrer Raayan

Apart from this, he will be featured in Sekhar Kammula's film titled Kubera earlier known as DNS. Nagarjuna Akkineni plays a crucial part in the film. Aside from that, the action-drama features a star-studded ensemble that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and others in key roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: QUIZ: Are you a die-hard Rashmika Mandanna fan? Answer these fun questions and find out

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles