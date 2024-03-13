QUIZ: Are you a die-hard Dhanush fan? Answer these questions about your favorite star and find out

Superstar Dhanush is without question one of the most outstanding actors in the industry today. His screen presence has always been appealing to his fans since the actor is capable of playing high-caliber roles in a wide range of films.

Dhanush has always been a strong potential for many filmmakers because they knew that if they cast Dhanush in their films the audience and critics will surely have an edge-of-the-seat experience. Well if I go on further then it may become a philosophical class for you. So without any further ado scroll down, take the quiz, and see how much you know about Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja aka Dhanush.

Dhanush's upcoming film

Dhanush is currently working on his second directorial, Raayan, which was previously known as D50. The film, touted as an epic action thriller, has already created excitement among fans. The first look poster for the film showed Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, and Sundeep Kishan standing in front of a food truck wearing bloodied aprons. The action-thriller stars SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan in key parts. Sun Pictures has produced the film, while the famous AR Rahman provided the music.

Apart from this, he will be featured in Sekhar Kammula's film titled Kubera earlier known as DNS. Nagarjuna Akkineni plays a crucial part in the film. Aside from that, the action-drama features a star-studded ensemble that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and others in key roles.

