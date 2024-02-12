Ram Charan, Nani, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga ooze style as they get papped in Hyderabad

Following the mammoth success of Animal and Hi Nanna, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Natural Star Nani were papped at the airport together as they were heading off to an event, along with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv.

Sticking by his ‘Natural’ star tag, Nani aced the fashion game with his simple look, consisting of blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black leather jacket. The actor kept it simple with the accessories with some cool black-tinted shades and a sports watch.

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga went for a more beachy look, with his colorful red and orange printed shirt. The director paired his funky shirt with some blue jeans. Keeping it simple in the accessories department just like Nani, Sandeep sported some cool black shades and a watch.

Ram Charan was also seen going to the event, as he sported a simple white shirt with a black pant. The RRR actor looked ever so handsome in his simplistic yet classy look.

Nani’s upcoming projects

After a splendid 2023, Nani is looking to make 2024 his year as well with back-to-back exciting projects lined up. After his romantic drama Hi Nanna, the actor will next be seen in an action drama titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya. This will mark the second collaboration between Nani and Vivek, who have previously worked together in the much-appreciated Ante Sundaraniki. Following the film with Vivek, Nani is rumored to be working with Balagam fame director Venu Yeldandi for a rural drama but official confirmation is awaited.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming projects

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has a monstrous lineup of films ahead, with his next project being Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role. It is too soon to report anything about the project, but Sandeep has spoken with great excitement about his film with Prabhas in multiple forums. Following the project with Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is expected to do a film with Allu Arjun, produced by T-Series. There have also been discussions regarding the same between Allu Arjun, Sandeep, and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series but official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

